SBS News in Easy English 5 August 2022

A man is in police custody over the shooting deaths of three people on a rural property in north Queensland.





Police have confirmed the alleged gunman is one of three people currently being held by detectives.





Data released on vaccinations in aged care suggests that only 48 per cent of residential homes have at least 80 per cent of residents who have had a fourth COVID-19 vaccination.





The data indicates 16 per cent of homes have less than 50 per cent of residents who have had a fourth dose, while 36 per cent of homes have between 50 and 80 per cent vaccination rates.





Independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie has begun giving evidence to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.





After 11 years of service, Ms Lambie was discharged from the Australian Army due to a back injury.





Ms Lambie told the inquiry she struggled to get compensation from the Department of Veterans' Affairs.





Becoming emotional, she says she developed an an addiction to painkillers at the time, and attempted suicide in 2009.





"I had completely given up on my life, pretty much basically."





A jury in the United States has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $5.8 million in damages for falsely claiming a 2012 school shooting was a hoax.





26 children and six adults died in the Sandy Hook shooting, which Jones repeatedly argued was a hoax organised by the government to justify stripping gun ownership rights from Americans.





He also claimed the parents of the dead children were actors.





Basketball star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison after authorities found cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.





Elizabeth Rood from the US embassy in Moscow has called the verdict a miscarriage of justice.





"The U.S. Department of State has determined that Ms Griner was wrongfully detained. Nothing in today's decision changes that determination... We will continue to be closely engaged in this case. We will remain in frequent contact with Ms Griner and with her legal team."





Hundreds of people have joined efforts to rescue ten men trapped in a collapsed coal mine in northern Mexico.





Rescuers have been working to pump water out of the flooded mine.





Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from a Canadian tennis tournament because of the country's vaccination requirements.





Organisers for the event in Montreal say Djokovic cannot enter Canada without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



