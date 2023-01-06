SBS News in Easy English 6 January 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Evacuations are continuing in Western Australia's Kimberley region as the state battles it worst flooding on record.





The Minister for Emergency Services, Stephen Dawson, says the weather, which has cut off several towns across the Kimberley, is unprecedented.





"People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-one-hundred-year flood event - the worst flooding Western Australia has ever seen. This situation is still changing and is proving to be extremely challenging for residents in the region."





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says Australia's aged care system remains a mess, as new analysis shows seven out of 10 providers are posting financial losses.





Dr Chalmers says a recent 12 per cent funding boost should provide some relief.





The United Nations chief believes Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations are still a long way off - after Ukraine rejected a 36-hour Christmas ceasefire ordered by Russia.





Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to stop fighting on the Ukrainian frontline, to coincide with the Russian Orthodox Christmas.





Mr Putin has also called for Ukraine to comply with the ceasefire.





But Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected that call, suggesting it's an attempt by Russia to stop his country's military advances.





The UN Secretary-General is Antonio Guterres.





"It is my belief that we are still far from a moment in which a serious peace negotiation is possible."





The federal government is expecting a return to pre-pandemic migration levels this year.





A new report from the Centre for Population is predicting a full recovery in migration numbers of around 235,000 people per year.





Australian National University demographer Liz Allen claims the migration assumptions are quite optimistic.





She says she is not confident migration would rebound to pre-pandemic levels as quickly as the forecasts suggest.





Tens of thousands of mourners have gathered in St Peter's Square for the funeral of Pope Benedict the 16th.





Police estimated that more than 100,000 people were in attendance for the funeral that was presided over by Benedict's successor, Pope Francis.





Prince Harry says his brother, Prince William, attacked him during a 2019 argument.





It's one of the revelations reported by the Guardian which has obtained a copy of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, before its publication on January 10.





The argument concerned the younger brother's wife Meghan Markle.





After William allegedly called Meghan "difficult" and "rude", Harry claims he was grabbed by his brother and knocked to the floor.





Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has woken up from an induced coma and can now communicate with his medical team, three days after collapsing on the field.





The NFL star suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati.





Hamlin remains on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.





