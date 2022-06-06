SBS News in Easy English 6 June 2022





This is SBS News in Easy English.





The first face to face talks between Australia and Indonesia are underway in Jakarta, after the arrival of the Australian delegation on Sunday night.









Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong has already met with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi as Australia seeks to forge closer ties with its neighbour.









Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is meeting one on one with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, with bilateral trade and regional issues expected to be on the agenda.









Mr Albanese told reporters upon his arrival to Jakarta that the visit was significant and meaningful.









------









Former New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro has been awarded $715,000 in his defamation case against Google.









The judge found he was subjected to a "relentless and vicious" campaign of cyberbullying that resulted in his premature resignation from politics.









Mr Barilaro sued the internet giant, who owns Youtube, and political commentator Jordan Shanks in the Federal Court last year over two videos published on the FriendlyJordies channel in 2020 accusing him of corruption.









Barilaro’s case against Shanks was settled in November last year - the four-day trial in March was solely to determine how much Google should pay in damages for not removing the videos from their platform in 2020.









Mr Barilaro says it has been an emotionally taxing two years.









----









It has been revealed that Victoria Police have failed to achieve its modest goal for Indigenous employment.









The police force had set a one percent target by June last year, but it has been confirmed that only 0.55 per cent of employees currently identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.









Victoria Police have defended its failure to reach the target, saying that background identification is voluntary, and the data related to employees who had chosen to reveal their identity.









It also says it has succeeded in other areas, with at least 9.2 per cent of the police workforce having a culturally and linguistically diverse heritage.









The initial target for employment of that group was 1.6 percent by June 2021.









------













Flexibility, work-life balance, and tiresome commutes are behind Melbourne's slow return to the office, say workers, as new data shows less than half of the city's CBD-based employees are back full-time.









Despite COVID-19 restrictions easing and businesses offering staff incentives for working from the office, working from home is the preferred option across various sectors.









A survey by The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has found out of 88 businesses, 42 per cent of staff had returned to the office working one to two days each week and 25 per cent were back three to four.









The vast majority of managers don't expect their employees to return to the office on a full-time basis.





-----









To sport,









And new French Open champion Rafael Nadal says he will play at Wimbledon later this month - if his body allows him to.









The 36 year old is now on his way to completing another grand slam after his French Open triump, and earlier in the season claiming the Australian Open.









Nadal has a record 22 men's grand slam titles, two more than nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.







