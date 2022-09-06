SBS News in Easy English 6 September 2022





A suspect in a series of fatal stabbings in a Canadian Indigenous community has been found dead.





Canadian police have identified the body as 31 year old Damien Sanderson.





Assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says the search is continuing for his brother Myles.





Meanwhile Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences.





He says flags in federal buildings have been lowered to half mast in a sign of support with the James Cree Nation.





"And the Peace Tower flag has also been lowered to half mast. Sadly, over these past years, tragedies like these have become all too commonplace. Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish: we'll be there for each other. Be there for our neighbours, lean on each other, help grieve, and help heal."





Taliban authorities say they are taking serious security steps in Afghanistan after a suicide bombing outside the Russian consulate in Kabul.





A Taliban spokesperson says their government has a close relationship with Russia and would not allow the attack to have a negative impact.





Russia is one of the few nations to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took back control of the country more than a year ago.





An Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack,





At least six people are now confirmed to have died in the blast.





At least 35 civilians have been killed in Burkina Faso after a vehicle travelling in a convoy hit an explosive device hidden on the road.





The vehicle was part of a supply convoy heading to the capital when it struck the device between the northern towns of Djibo and Bourzanga.





The area is known as a region where Islamist militants have increased attacks on villages and military outposts since 2015.





At least 37 people have also been injured in the blast.





A new report has found that women continue to suffer from the health effects of the pandemic, regardless of whether they have contracted COVID-19 or not.





The national survey of 14,000 women was done by women's health organisation Jean Hailes.





It found a significant decline in women's physical and mental health since the pandemic began, with nearly half of the respondents reporting weight gain, fitness loss, and muscle and joint pain as the most common problems.





Speaking at the official launch of the report, federal MP Peta Murphy says the findings come as no surprise to her.





"Many of the medicines that we all take, no matter what our gender, were trialled on men and not on women... If men's reproductive systems and bodies were anything vaguely similar to women's, then perhaps our health system might be differently oriented and differently focussed in the way it looks at health."





To tennis,





And Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match winning streak at grand slam tournaments, beating the champion in the US Open's fourth round.





The 24 year old American has now reached the second major quarter-final of his career with the three-hour 34-minute triumph over Nadal.





Nadal told reporters in the post-match press conference his loss was not due to his ongoing fitness problems.



