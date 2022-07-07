SBS News in Easy English 7 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English.





I am Phillippa Carisbrooke





More people are to become eligible for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.





Australia's leading immunisation body has updated its vaccination advice, recommending people over 50 receive a second booster shot.





They will be eligible from Monday [[July 11]].





People aged between 30 and 49-years-old will also be able to have a fourth dose if they choose to.





The time between vaccine doses will also be reduced from four months to three months.





The decision by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation comes amid rising numbers of virus cases.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong says she is open to meeting her Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.





The event is about to get underway in Indonesia.





Ms Wong says China has to be willing to repair relations with Australia.





"We believe it would be in China and Australia's interests for this relationship to be stabilised."





An Australian Foreign Minister hasn't met a Chinese Foreign Minister since 2019.





The nation's Defence Ministers recently met in Singapore - the highest-level ministerial contact between the nations in three years.





New Zealand's Prime Minister says Australia and New Zealand must remember the sovereignty and independence of Pacific nations when they choose to engage with other countries.





Jacinda Ardern is visiting Australia ahead of next week's Pacific Islands forum.





China's growing influence in the region is expected to be discussed at the event.





Ms Ardern says nations in the Indo-Pacific should set their own priorities free from force or persuasion.





Recovery efforts are beginning in some flood-affected communities in New South Wales.





Rain has eased in Sydney and the Central Coast.





But authorities say the threat of flooding remains for tens of thousands of people in areas including the Hunter Valley and the mid-North Coast.





Fifty flood rescues were carried out overnight.





New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services, Steph Cooke [[cook]], says people should take care when they return home.





Britain's Prime Minister is facing growing calls to resign.





More than 40 people have quit their government positions, saying they've lost faith in the Conservative party lead by Boris Johnson.





His government has been beset by a series of scandals.





Recently he apologised after appointing a politician to a role involving pastoral care - not recalling the minister had been the subject of sexual misconduct complaints.





Australia has recorded a record trade surplus of nearly 16-billion dollars.





A rise in exports of coal and other mineral fuels contributed to the surplus in May.





Imports rose by 2-point-3 billion dollars, led by fuels and lubricants.





Meanwhile, new job advertisements have declined for the first time since December.





Despite the 2-point-1 per cent fall in June, job ads are still almost 72 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.





Over 400 prisoners are missing in Nigeria, following a raid on a prison.





Authorities say four inmates, a security guard and several attackers were killed in the attack on a prison in the capital, Abuja.





Islamic State has claimed responsibility.





In sport, The Hockeyroos have made it through to the F-I-H [[Fédération Internationale de Hockey]] World Cup quarterfinals.





The Australian women's team beat South Africa, 2 -1, in Spain.





It was two-time Olympian Mariah Williams' 100th game.





The Wiradjuri woman says she's proud to achieve the milestone during NAIDOC week.





In tennis, Nick Kyrgios has reached the semi-final at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.





The Australian defeated Chile's Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals.





The 27-year-old faces Rafael Nadal next.



