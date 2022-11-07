SBS News in Easy English 7 November 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Medibank has confirmed it will not pay the ransom that hackers have demanded.





The health insurance provider has announced the cyber criminals have accessed the names, dates of birth, phone numbers and email addresses of around 9.7 million current and former customers, but did not access primary identification documents such as driver licences.





Credit card and banking details have also not been leaked.





The federal government is warning Australians are likely to lose $4 billion to scammers this year - almost double the 2021 figures.





Nearly 140,000 losses have been reported to authorities between January and August of this year, costing consumers, businesses and the economy hundreds of millions of dollars.





At least 19 people have died after a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while trying to land at a nearby airport.





The flight operated by Precision Air, hit the water during storms and heavy rain as it was approaching the airport.





The plane was carrying 39 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members.





Rescuers in boats rushed to the wreckage, which was almost fully submerged, to pull out trapped passengers, with local authorities reporting 24 survivors.





The second shipment of Monkeypox vaccines has landed in Australia, ready to be distributed across states and territories.





There are about 40,000 vials in the latest shipment with the arrival coinciding with a new awareness campaign.





Health Minister Mark Butler says it is important people continue to get vaccinated, especially ahead of summer and WorldPride events, which will see many international visitors to Australia.





The federal government says it is still well-represented at Egypt's COP27 climate summit, despite the absence of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says Mr Albanese chose not to go because of other commitments, and will remain in Canberra before attending the East Asia Summit and G20 meeting.





"I think Australia is very well represented and the most important thing here is Australia has already demonstrated by the laws that we have passed that we are serious about addressing climate change and the international community knows that."





Victoria's gambling regulator has fined Melbourne's Crown Casino $120 million for breaching its responsible service of gambling obligations.





The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission has imposed two fines on Crown as part of its disciplinary action based on the extensive findings of the 2021 royal commission.





The body of a second man who got lost in floodwaters at Bevendale in New South Wales has now been found.





The two men went missing last Monday after the ute they were travelling in was swept off a flooded causeway in Prestons Creek in the southern Tablelands.





Police divers found the body of one of the men on Thursday afternoon, while the second was located on Sunday morning.



