SBS News in Easy English 8 August 2022

Former New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro is appearing before an inquiry examining his appointment a senior trade and investment commissioner in the United States.





Mr Barilaro has addressed a number of questions about the process involved in hiring him for the job that he resigned from two weeks after being appointed.





The issue is causing problems for the New South Wales Liberal party - with the inquiry investigating if Mr Barilaro was given special treatment to gain the role.





The Fair Work Commission is set to consider lifting wages for aged care workers.





A proposal to increase pay rates for residential and home care workers will be revealed in a submission to the Commission.





Labor minister Tanya Plibersek has told the Seven Network her government would fund a pay rise increase, should the commission make that ruling.





"We have said as a government that we will fund that decision. So if it flows through as increased wages, as the biggest contributor to supporting aged care, the government will find the extra money that we need. You gotta think about what aged care workers are earning at the moment. They're earning as little as $22 an hour. So you can literally earn more stacking shelves at a supermarket than caring for some of our most vulnerable Australians. We do need to see a wage increase."





The rollout of a vaccine for the Monkeypox virus begins today ((AUG 8)) in New South Wales.





It's the first state in Australia to begin to vaccinate against the virus, with 33 known cases in the state.





High-risk groups for the disease, including men who have sex with men, will be offered the vaccine first.





There is high demand and limited supplies of Monkeypox vaccines globally, with about 26,000 cases in 76 countries.





The Federal Government has secured supplies of a brand of smallpox vaccine to prevent the disease in Australia, with the first batch of 22,000 to arrive this week.





Deputy Greens leader Mehreen Faruqi says Australian politicians shouldn't have to give up their citizenship in other countries to run for federal parliament.





Section 44 of Australia's constitution means dual citizens can't stand for parliament.





Ms Faruqi arrived in Australia from Pakistan in 1992 with her husband and son and gave up her Pakistani citizenship to join politics.





She told S-B-S News it's something no-one else should have to go through.





"I thought it would just be like an administrative thing, but as I was filling out that form writing out the history of my family — you have to talk about your parents and your grandparents. I just felt as if I was being forced to give up my birthright, you know, to give up my history and my culture. So I actually filled out the form, I signed it and I put it in my drawer. It was actually that hard for me to submit that form."





A museum in London has declared it will return artefacts stolen in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin in Nigeria.





It follows a request for their return made in January by Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments.





The objects include 12 brass plaques and other artefacts.





Australia has won its 1,000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with a victory in the women's netball.





The Diamonds won their match against Jamaica, with a 55 to 51 victory.





It serves as a redemption after a devastating 51 to 52 loss to England four years ago.





Coach Stacey Marinkovich told the Seven Network it's a "proud moment."



