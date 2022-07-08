SBS News in Easy English 8 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English.





I'm Phillippa Carisbrooke.





Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly been taken to hospital, after being shot while delivering a speech.





Advertisement

Local media reports gunshots were heard at the scene, in the city of Nara, before Mr Abe collapsed bleeding.





Kyodo News reports he was unconscious and unresponsive.





Local station M-B-S says he was in cardiac arrest.





A male suspect has been detained at the scene.





New Zealanders living in Australia could be given voting rights, and more ways to permanent residency.





The matter's been discussed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand's leader, Jacinda Ardern.





Mr Albanese says the countries need to work towards more seamless transitions for citizens.





"We don’t want people to be temporary residents forever, and what we’ll do is we’ll work on ways of a pathway to citizenship.”





The leaders also discussed China's presence in the Pacific region.





Ms Ardern says Pacific nations shouldn't be forced to pick a side between China and the West.





"It should be the Pacific priorities first and foremost. They should be free of coercion.”





Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned.





And a race to replace him has begun.





Mr Johnson says he will stay on until a successor is found.





It's unclear how long that will take.





"I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world but them's the breaks. Thank you all very much."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government will work with whoever is chosen to replace Mr Johnson.





He says the relationship between Australia and Britain will remain strong.





Flooding in parts of the Hunter region in New South Wales is reaching record levels.





There are over 60 evacuation orders in place.





Almost 40,000 people are affected.





Residents are returning home in some areas.





They're being told to be cautious as they clean-up.





Disaster payments have been extended to six more local government areas.





To the United States.





And the former police officer convicted of murdering black man George Floyd has been sentenced for another crime.





Derek Chauvin is serving a 22-year jail sentence for killing Mr Floyd during an arrest.





The 46-year-old has now been sentenced to over 20-years in prison for civil rights violations.





The sentences will run at the same time.





The Australian Government's introducing a new code of conduct for ministers and their staff.





The code will require ministers to sell any shares they own directly.





Ministers will be able to have shares in superannuation and other managed funds.





They will not be allowed to have a "blind trust" arrangement, where funds come from unknown sources.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he wants Australians to have confidence in the people they elect.





Victoria Police are introducing a new reporting tool.





It aims to reduce street harassment.





The text-based service called STOP-IT, allows people to report their experiences.





Plan International Australia says around 80 per cent of women have experienced street harassment.





The women's equality organisation says it's one of the biggest dangers facing young women.





In sport, Nick Kyrgios has progressed to the final of Wimbledon.





It follows the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal from their upcoming semi-final, due to injury.





The Spaniard has a painful abdominal injury.





Kyrgios has wished the player a swift recovery.





I'm Phillippa Carisbrooke.



