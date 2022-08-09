SBS News in Easy English 9 August 2022

Former United States President Donald Trump says the FBI have raided his home in Florida.





In a statement released on social media, the 76-year-old says his estate was "raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents."





It comes as the Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to the home after his presidency ended.





Tributes are flowing for Dame Olivia Newton-John who has died, aged 73.





The British-born Australian singer and actor passed away surrounded by family and friends in her home in Southern California.





Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news in a statement on social media, asking that the family's privacy be respected at this time.





The singer and star of the 1978 film Grease, had been fightting a decades-long battle with cancer, spanning 30 years.





A 49-year-old Brisbane man has been arrested over the stabbing deaths of a mother and son.





He was bleeding with several cuts when police met him at the door of his Stretton home, after answering his Triple Zero call.





It was there they also found the bodies of a woman in her 40s, and a son in his 20s inside the home in Stretton.





Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham described the scene to reporters yesterday.





"It has been described as a frenzied attack on the two deceased persons. At this stage, police have recovered two bladed weapons from the premises."





A University of Sydney Study has found people with disability and their carers experienced profound impacts during and after the 2017 Northern Rivers floods.





Many are still unable to access stable housing and are at relatively high risk of post-traumatic stress disorder.





Research Fellow from the University of Sydney Centre for Rural Health, Dr Jodie Bailie says people with disability often need better access to accommodation in the months following major floods.





"There's clear implications from the study, some of the the implication is that there's a clear need for more targeted and accessible early warnings for people with disabilities so that they can take action themselves to keep safe. There's also a real dire need for more short term and long term accommodation for people with disability. As I mentioned, people with disability are more likely than others to still be displaced six months after a flood. And this also points to the fact that people with disability are going to take longer to recover."





United Nations officials are calling for an increase in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.





The UN says financial requirements should be increased from $2.25 billion, to $4.3 billion.





An estimated 17.7 million men, women and children will need humanitarian assistance in the months ahead - that's an increase of about two million compared to estimates in April





UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric says the appeal is being extended until December due to the worsening situation.





"Our humanitarian colleagues warn that during the forthcoming winter the situation can deteriorate as more people will be displaced from areas with limited access to gas, fuel or electricity. Supporting them is a priority. During the first five months of the war, at least 2.3 million Ukrainians received cash assistance. We're also planning to scale up to a target of 6.3 million vulnerable people by the end of the year."





In sport,





Australia is wrapping up the Commonwealth Games sitting top of the medal tally.





Australia has achieved a total of 178 medals, with England just shy with 176.





The final gold medal of the games went to the Kookaburras, who have won in the men's hockey, beating India 7-nil [[7-0]].



