SBS News in Easy English 9 November 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Defence Minister Richard Marles has ordered the Australian Defence force to look into reports that former Australian troops have reportedly been approached about providing military training to China.





Mr Marles says he has concerns about the claims and says former soldiers have a responsibility to maintain secrets.





"There is an enduring obligation to maintain those secrets for as long as they are secrets, which persists well after their engagement with the Commonwealth and to breach that obligation is a very serious crime."





A ransomware group has begun posting client data stolen from Australia's largest health insurer on the dark web.





Hundreds of names, addresses, birthdates and Medicare details were being posted on a blog belonging to the group.





The hackers had demanded a ransom to stop them from releasing the data, but Medibank refused saying it would not pay because that would encourage further crime.





Shortly after midnight, the group posted the first lists.





Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott has launched a new website to help people living with disabilities find employment.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it is an exciting project.





"We have skill shortages in this country, and at the same time we have half a million people with disabilities who are looking for work, put with skills and capacities that benefit not just them but also benefit our national economy as well. ”





A toddler has died after being bitten by a dog in the New South Wales central west.





Police say the two year old died after being flown to Sydney's Westmead Hospital from Cowra with serious injuries.





Superintendent Bob Noble says two animals have been seized by local council officers.





"There certainly were two dogs there at the scene but it's unclear what part one or both those dogs might have played. Obviously the child's mother, who was with the child, was distraught. You can imagine."





A Nationals senator is urging the federal government to address a shortage of reliable gas, rather than increasing taxes on energy.





Matt Canavan says Australians need help ahead of Christmas.





"What we need to do here to bring prices down is increase supply. In the last two weeks we've seen the government slash funding to develop new gas projects. We saw just this week the Minister for Environment call in 18 new coal and gas projects.. The government is just not focused on the real problem here."





At least four people were killed and a dozen more injured in a blast at a popular market in Nigeria's southeastern state of Anambra.





A witness says the blast occurred in a section of the market that sells chemicals, leading to a fire in some shops.





At least 12 people were injured as people ran to leave the market.





A lottery player in Southern California has won a record Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone getting the top prize.





The player receives a record 3.1 billion dollars.



