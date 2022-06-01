SBS News in Easy English bulletin 1 June 2022

Labor's new ministry has been sworn in at Government House - with 13 of the 30 ministers being women.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made diversity a focus in the new ministry.





And early childhood education and youth minister Anne Aly, has become the first woman of a Muslim background to be sworn in as a Minister.





President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the White House as rising inflation continues to affect the country.





But the president says he will not interfere in the Federal Reserve's work to contain inflation.





My job as president is not to ... nominate ... I would not only nominate highly, highly qualified individuals for that institution, but to give them the space they need to do their job. I'm not going to interfere with their critically important work. The Fed has dual responsibilities: one full employment, two stable prices.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the European Union for banning nearly all oil from Russia.





President Zelenskyy added that he would press for further sanctions, saying that there should be no significant economic ties left between the free world and the state of Russia.





Mr Zelenskyy says the EU's decision to cut Russian oil imports means that Russia will no longer be able to finance terror to the same level.





European countries have agreed to significantly restrict oil imports from Russia. And I am grateful to everyone who worked to reach this agreement. The practical result is minus tens of billions of euros, which Russia will now be unable to use to finance terror. But it is also important to understand that the European countries' refusal of Russian oil and other fossil fuels will accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources.





New South Wales has recorded its lowest quarterly number of H-I-V cases but health authorities remain concerned because testing rates have also declined.





In the first quarter of this year, 30 NSW residents were diagnosed with HIV - a 54 per cent drop compared with the first-quarter average for the past five years.





Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant is urging anyone at risk to get tested, particularly if it has been more than a year since their last test.





She says the drop is welcome, but warns its somewhat misleading given the drop in testing.





In the United States the Biden Administration will push for a ban on the sale of assault weapons.





However the White House stepped back from supporting a ban on the sale of all hanguns following, neighbouring Canada's decision to put a freeze on importing, buying or selling them.





Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre says that President Joe Biden would not support such a strict ban.





"We'll leave it up to other countries to set their policy on gun ownership. The president has made his position clear. The United States needs to act, as I just laid out. He supports a ban on sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines and expanded background checks to keep guns out of the dangerous hands. He does not support a ban on the sale of all handguns."





Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the French Open quarter-finals, ending the top-seeded Djokovic’s bid for a second straight title at the French Open.



