SBS News in Easy English bulletin 13 May 2022

A daily 5-minute news wrap for English learners.

This is SBS News in Easy English... I'm Claire Slattery.





//





The Prime Minister has admitted he may need to change his approach if he wins the next election, with questions about his character throughout his leadership.





State and federal Liberals have called Mr Morrison a 'bully' and 'intimidating' - and he's also been accused of being a liar, notably by French President Emmanuel Macron last year - which the Prime Minister rejects.





Scott Morrison says the public hasn't seen all the different ways in which he works.





"I know Australians know that I can be a bit of a bulldozer when it comes to issues and I suspect you guys know that too. as we go into this next period on the other side of this election, I know there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things."





//





Labor leader Anthony Albanese says Australia needs to better engage with First Nations people to combat climate change.





Labor is pledging $194.5 million to preserve the Great Barrier Reef - days after a report was released linking recent coral bleaching to a summer heatwave.





The funding will go towards reef restoration and land management for farmers, forming part of a broader national threatened species program worth more than $220 million.





Speaking on the campaign trail in Cairns, in Northern Queensland, Mr Albanese says Australia needs to act on climate change and species protection.





"We need to engage with First Nations people. They have knowledge that has been built up over 65,000 years of how to protect and care for the land and water in this great island continent of ours, Australia. And we need to take advantage of that knowledge."





//





Natasha Fyles will be the new Chief Minister of the Northern Territory.





The Labor party caucus has chosen the 43 year-old to replace Michael Gunner, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this week.





Ms Fyles will be the second female Chief Minister of the Territory, and the 12th overall.





Ms Fyles has been in the territory's parliament since 2012, and has been the health minister and attorney-general.





//





One person has been killed and 13 others injured in a roadside bombing in Pakistan.





Police say the dead person was a passerby who was struck when explosives planted on a bicycle exploded in an attack.





The bombing was reportedly aimed at a van carrying Pakistani security forces in the southern port city of Karachi.





No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Karachi has witnessed several militant attacks in recent years.





//





Astronomers have captured the first image of a super massive black hole* in the middle of the Milky Way.





Located 24,000 light years from Earth, Sagittarius A* is four million times the mass of the sun.





The image, produced by the Event Horizon Telescope is the second picture captured of a giant black hole.





The first, taken in 2019, is from a different galaxy, but this is the first of its kind captured in the Milky Way.





Swinburne University of Technology's Professor Karl Glazebrook says it's very exciting.





"This is a super massive black hole. It's four million times more massive than the sun and these form in the central galaxies billions of years ago."







//



