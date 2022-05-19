SBS News in Easy English bulletin 19 May 2022

SBS News in Easy English

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have made many mistakes during its invasion of the country.





In his daily address from Kyiv, the president has alleged that the Russian Army has started to use laser weapons systems due to a lack of missiles.





He accused Russia of conducting itself in a dangerous way.





"Marauders who have seen normal household appliances for the first time in a foreign country. Old Soviet "armour" without modern protection. Prohibited phosphorus bombs with which they burn down schools and ordinary residential buildings. And missiles, most of which were spent by the Russian army on the destruction of absolutely civilian infrastructure without a strategic military result."





Anthony Albanese has presented his childcare policy while campaigning in the Sydney seat of Bennelong.





Labor unveiled its childcare package in the party's budget reply, but it has received some criticism for the policy.





Mr Albanese argues the policy will allow more women to participate in the workforce.





"A woman who wants to work full-time should not be judged just based upon the income of their partner. And that is one of the factors that we've considered here. We will mean that the subsidy will phase out at $520,000. But we're also going to look at, through the Productivity Commission, a review of how that's working in practice and whether we would move to a universal subsidy."





There are fears that North Korea could mark US president Joe Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan with a nuclear or long-range missile test.





Mr Biden's trip will focus on China, trade, and other regional issues.





The visit will include the US president's first summit with the South Korean President.





Former Bush administration national security adviser Michael Green says North Korea may want to send a message during Biden's visit.





"You can count on North Korea to spoil the party when things are starting to look really good. And there are pretty strong indications that CSIS and others are tracking by satellite that North Korea is preparing for a resumption of nuclear tests and an intercontinental ballistic missile tests, which, you know, reminds the world that they are preparing to have the capability to attack Washington and New York with nuclear weapons, which is huge."





More than 17,000 teachers and staff from Catholic schools across the ACT and New South Wales will strike next week.





Independent Education Union branch secretary Mark Northam says teachers from 540 Catholic schools will walk off the job for 24 hours on 27 May.





The strike follows a 24 hour stike earlier this month by New South Wales public school teachers, who are demanding a pay increase above the 2.5 percent cap on the state's public sector wage rises.





To swimming,





Cody Simpson has secured a place for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in late July.





The musician and competitive swimmer won third place in the final of the 100 metre butterfly at the Australian Swimming Championships.





He says the result goes beyond his own expectations.



