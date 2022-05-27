SBS News in Easy English

SBS News in Easy English bulletin 27 May 2022

SBS News in Easy English

sbs_news_in_easy_english_podcast_image_3000x3000.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 May 2022 at 2:08pm
By Deborah Groarke
Tags

A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability

Published 27 May 2022 at 2:08pm
By Deborah Groarke
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Easy English episode

SBS News in Easy English 26 May 2022

BS Easy English bulletin image square.png

SBS News in Easy English 25 May 2022

BS Easy English bulletin image square.png

SBS News in Easy English 24 May 2022

SBS News in Easy English 23 May 2022