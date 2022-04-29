SBS News in Easy English bulletin 29 April 2022

A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English, I'm Gareth Boreham

Anthony Albanese is on his way to Perth for Labor's Sunday campaign launch after being in isolation with COVID-19 for a week.

The Opposition leader was criticised for not doing a press conference on his return to the campaign trail - instead leaving Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Shadow Home Affairs Minister Kristina Keneally to face reporters.

But Mr Albanese says he's heeding advice from doctors to rest.

"It's great to be out and about and I'm looking forward to travelling to Perth to engaging with West Australians. What it's shown is the strength of Labor's team, I have a magnificent team that I lead, we're ready for government."

Deputy Labor Leader Richard Marles has tested positive for COVID-19 - and will be in isolation for the next week.

The federal government says Australia's rising costs of living can be attributed to international factors.

It's a key issue in the election campaign, with figures released by the Energy market operator today indicating the east coast is being hit especially hard.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told the Seven Network Europe's energy crisis is to blame.

"What we've managed to do is implement effective policies that have seen over the last couple of years household retail energy prices fall by about eight per cent. We've got to make sure we maintain those policies."

Liberal candidate Katherine Deves says despite recent controversy, she will not quit her campaign for the seat of Warringah.

The coalition candidate chosen by Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticised for now-deleted comments on social media about transgender women in sports.

Ms Deves has since apologised for the statements and in an interview on Sydney radio station 2GB, insisted she is not transphobic.

"This isn't about that, this argument, it is about women and girls. Back in the early 90s, I was going to Mardi Gras. You know, I voted for same sex marriage. I don't have an issue with that. But this, this is about a collision of rights. And as I keep saying, we just need to be able to debate it in a respectful way and take into consideration the points of view from all the stakeholders"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia must be held accountable for the latest missile strikes in Kyiv.

Deadly attacks have been reported in the Ukrainian capital with at lease one person dead and ten injured.

One of the missiles hit the lower levels of a 25-storey residential building.

The blasts came barely an hour after a joint press-conference with Mr Zelenskyy and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy says the attacks highlight Russia's contempt.

"Today, right after our talks (with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres) in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew to the city. Five missiles. This says a lot about Russia's true attitude towards global institutions, about attempts of Russian authorities to humiliate UN and everything that the organization represents. Therefore, it requires corresponding powerful reaction."

To sport now and Spain has being disqualified from the 2023 Rugby world cup in France.

The disqualification comes after player Gavin van den Berg, who was born in South Africa, did not meet passport eligibility requirements.

The Spanish Federation and World Rugby acted when it was revealed the prop was fielded in two matches during the 2021-22 Rugby Europe Championship, despite being ineligible.

It was supposed to be Spain’s first qualification for a World Cup in 24 years.

But, the decision means automatic qualification for Romania, and a place for Portugal in the playoffs.

I'm Gareth Boreham, this is SBS News in Easy English