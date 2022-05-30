SBS News in Easy English bulletin 30 May 2022

Stuart Robert has confirmed that Peter Dutton will be the party’s new leader, with former Environment Minister Sussan Ley to be sworn in as deputy later today.





Mr Robert, a Queensland Liberal M-P says that voter's should prepare to be surprised by the former Defence Minister's 'soft heart'.





"Peter Dutton has had some very difficult portfolio's in terms of immigration, the home affairs space and defence, but he's well-read, well-learned, has a beautiful family and a soft heart. I think Australian voters will be very surprised by the Peter Dutton they see."





Advertisement

Mr Robert also said he expected there would be more women on the Liberal front bench, following a reshuffle after former ministers lost their seats in the May 21 election.





A free flu jab will be available to all New South Wales residents from June 1st in an effort to contain this year’s expected severe influenza season.





With a sharp increase in flu cases already, the New South Wales Government will fund vaccinations at G-Ps and pharmacies until the end of June to boost immunity.





Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland, are also providing all residents with free flu vaccinations.





Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there were 1,140 cases of respiratory illness reported this week, up from 766 in the previous week, with hospital admissions also rising.





There's been an increase in the number of people over the age of 65 dying from Covid in the community.





New South Wales has been the most impacted with more than 100 people dying from Covid in the past week alone, mainly within that older age group.





The state government says that some of those deaths were previously unreported.





The U-S Justice Department has announced that it will conduct a review into the slow police response to last week's shooting in Texas.





The announcement comes as anger grows in the town, following the admission that armed officers were on site for more than forty minutes before they entered the classroom where students were trapped with the 18 year old gunman.





President Joe Biden and his wife Jill are visiting the town to meet with victims families.





Earlier the couple laid flowers at a memorial outside of the school.





Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv, on his first trip outside the Kyiv region since the start of the Russian invasion.





While praising Kharkiv regional officials for their work, Zelenskyy says that he has fired the regional head of the country's top security agency, the S-B-U, for his poor performance.





"I arrived, figured things out, and fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the region because he did not work to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war but thought only of himself personally. What were his motives? Police are investigating. One-third of the Kharkiv region is still under occupation. We will definitely vacate the whole territory, and everyone should work for this result in positions at both the local and state levels."





In cycling, Jai Hindley has become the first Australian to win the Giro D'Italia.





He started the 17.4 kilometre final stage with a lead of one minute and 25 seconds.





He finished fifteenth, but only lost seven seconds to his nearest challenger, Richard Carapaz.





The Perth-born 26-year-old becomes only the second Australian to win one of cycling's Grand Tours, after Cadel Evans won the 2011 Tour de France.





Hindley says it's a very special moment for him.



