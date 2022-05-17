SBS News in Easy English bulletin 8 December 2020 

SBS News in Easy English

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has repeated his concerns about the Chinese government saying national security is election campaign issue.





Labor says the government is failing in its Pacific policy, after a draft security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands was leaked and signed off officially in April.





Mr Morrison says Australia still plays a strong role in security for the Solomon Islands.





"I mean we have a federal police in the Solomon Islands right now and we have defence forces there also back in December. We are their first call on security, that has always been the case and to suggest otherwise I think would be wrong."





United States authorities are reporting another deadly shooting at a California church that was motivated by hate towards Taiwanese people.





The suspect has been identified as a Chinese immigrant, 68-year-old David Chou while the victim who died in the attack has been named as Dr John Cheng .





Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes says Dr Cheng attempted to disarm the shooter and but was struck with gunshots.





The FBI has launched a hate crime investigation and local residents like Troy Javier are calling for an end to the violence.





“I just know that this area is a big melting pot for Asians. I’m a Filipino, I’m not really familiar with the Taiwanese community but I know they have a huge presence in the area. So, again, it’s just very conservatively shocking for something to happen to such a community."





Ukraine's deputy defence minister says more than 260 fighters have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in southeastern Ukraine and taken to areas under Russian control.





More than 50 injured Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated to a local hospital and a further 211 to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor.





Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated rescue crews on their combined efforts.





"We hope that we will manage to save the life of our guys. There are heavily wounded among them. They are receiving medical help. I'd like to underline Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive. It's our principle. I think every adequate person understands it. Our military and intelligence have started the operation to save Mariupol's defenders. The work continues to bring the guys home and it requires delicacy and time."





Sri Lanka's new prime minister says the country is down to its last day of petrol, sparking weeks of anti-government protests.





Ranil Wickermesinghe, appointed as P-M on last week, says that the country urgently needed AU$108 million [[US$75 million]] in foreign exchange to pay for essential imports.





Mr Wickermesinghe says that the country is also facing a shortage of 14 essential medicines.





The fast food giant McDonalds is shutting its restaurants in Russia.





McDonalds had suspended operations in March due to the conflict in Ukraine, stating that the humanitarian crisis was inconsistent with its values.





It has also closed more than 100 restaurants in Ukraine.





To sport, halfback Nic White has signed on to help lead Australia to next year's Rugby World Cup in France.





The number nine has turned down a seven-figure offer from Japan and extended terms with the Brumbies and with Rugby Australia until the end of 2023.



