SBS News in Easy English in 17 August 2022

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has again defended his actions in secretly assuming various portfolios during his ministership.









The Federal Member for Cook addressed media in Sydney for the first time since revelations about his government between March 2020 and May 2021 were made public.









He refused to resign from parliament despite calls for him to quit politics, and again apologised to colleagues and the public who were were not aware of the moves.









Advertisement

He says his actions to assume various ministerial roles for emergency powers was lawful and not for any personal advancement.









Mr Morrison also urged media to respect his family's privacy.









"As a member of parliament of course I am accountable and I am happy to be here today. But members of my family have nothing to do with this. I would very much like that the cameras that sit outside my house each day and film my wife and my daughters going to school or going for coffee or like to have friends around or have trades people come, they have nothing to do with this. So out of respect, I would ask that you not invade the privacy of my faimly. I don't think that is an unreasonable request."









Workers have received a 2.6 per cent pay boost in the year to June.









With inflation at 6.1 per cent, new wage figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows real wages are going backwards and putting pressure on household budgets.









Experts say the increase is unlikely to do much to alleviate the soaring cost of living.









Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the upcoming Job and Skills Summit will address these challenges which are hitting Australians hard financially.









"We're pleased to see wages growth picking up again but it is well short of inflation and that means real wages are still going backwards substantially. So we've got wages growth picking up in welcomed ways but real wages falling because of the inflation challenge that we are currently dealing with. Today we are releasing on behalf of the government the issues paper that will inform the discussion at the Jobs and Skills Summit."









New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says he is committed to rebuilding communities after a report into devastating floods across the state this year.









The state government says it has accepted every recommendation including emergency management reforms and how best to recover from disasters.









Mr Perrottet says a permanent state emergency operation centre will be established under police leadership.









"It's very clear the time that we spent up in the Northern Rivers, the importance of the community and I've spoken about the spirit of service in the community but the lack of coordination from government in relation to that but I'd also in addition I'd say training. There are many people who don't have the time to carry or to commit being a uniform volunteer."









Australia's Anglican church has split into two over continuing internal opposition to same sex marriage.









Nine and the church's own newspapers are reporting that a new breakaway group, known as the Diocese of the Southern Cross, has been formally launched in Canberra for those bishops and members who oppose same sex unions.









The new faction is being led by former Sydney archbishop Glenn Davies, who says same sex marriage does not align with the teachings of the Bible.









To sport,









And Annastacia Palaszsczuk [[PAL-uh-shay]] says Queensland is ready to host the N-R-L grand final again, if talks between the New South Wales government and the code fall through.









NSW and rugby league authorities have been at odds over the showcase sports event for weeks after Premier Dominic Perrottet's $800 million suburban stadium funding plan was derailed due to widespread floods.







