SBS News in Easy English June 29 2022

Ukraine is calling for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations.









Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia does not deserve to remain in the world body, and should also be labelled a terrorist state.









He says Russia is violating principles of the UN.









"Russia does not have the right to take part in discussing and voting in regard to the war in Ukraine, which is unprovoked and simply colonialist on the part of Russia. I urge you to deprive the delegation of the terrorist state of its powers in the UN General Assembly. That is possible. That is necessary. That is fair."













Lawyers for socialite Ghislaine Maxwell say they plan to appeal the 20 year sentence handed down for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.









US District Judge Alison Nathan said that a very significant term was necessary and that she wanted to send a message these kinds of crimes would be punished.









Speaking outside the New York court room after the case, Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said Epstein was the actual criminal.









"Our client, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been vilified, pilloried, and it left little room for her to be treated fairly because even before she stepped forward into this courthouse, she was being tried and convicted in the court of public opinion.... We are confident that she will prevail on appeal."













It is feared that there could be more deaths from a truck left abandoned in Texas this week with dozens of migrants on board in hot and dry conditions.









Already 51 people are confirmed to have died in the tragedy.









Some of the survivors who remain in hospital are in critical condition.









The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, were discovered in the south Texas city of San Antonio where temperatures reached a high of 39.4 Celsius.













Senator Penny Wong will meet with business leaders in Kuala Lumpur on the final stage of her trip to Malaysia, before visiting her birthplace of Sabah on the island of Borneo.









She has already met Malaysia's foreign minister.









The Australian foreign minister says a range of issues were discussed including the issue of nuclear submarines.









"What we are doing is replacing an existing capability with a new capability, and that is nuclear propelled, nuclear powered, submarines. So the propulsion system is powered by nuclear power. But we remain very clear that we do not seek and nor would we ever seek to arm or have any nuclear capability on our submarines.”













To tennis,









And Serena Williams has been knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round, going down to French player Harmony Tan in a Centre Court epic.









Williams had not played a singles match since last year.









Harmony Tan told fans after the match she was worried at first when she saw the draw.









"Yeah, it's Serena Williams. She's a legend and yeah, I was like 'Oh my God. How can I play? If I can win one game or two games, it was really good for me'."



