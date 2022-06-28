SBS News in Easy English June 28 2022

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned a Russian missile attack on a crowded shopping centre in Kremenchuk, which has now killed at least 13 people and wounded 50 others.





The president has called for tougher measures against Russia.





"This morning, I appealed to the United States to recognise Russia as a state that sponsors terrorism. The relevant resolution is approved by a US Senate committee, and a legal decision can be made by the State Department. And such a decision is clearly needed, and it must be supported by the entire democratic world. I told this to the participants of the G-7 summit, which took place in Germany."





The G-7 group of nations has also condemned the attack, releasing a statement on the second day of their summit which said that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime.





NATO has announced plans to increase the number of allied troops on high alert in Europe ahead of its summit in Madrid.





NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says the troop increase of around 300,000 is a necessary response to Russian government aggression.





"Our new concept will guide us in an era of strategic competition. I expect that it will make clear that allies consider Russia as the most signficant and direct threat to our security."







Three more people have died in a toxic gas leak at a port in Jordan.





Around 250 people were injured in the leak, which happened when a gas tank was being transferred from a truck to a ship in the southern port city of Aqaba.





Authorities have sealed off the area, and specialists have been sent in to address the situation.





Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh says an inquiry has been launched.





"I assigned the Minister of Interior to lead a team to conduct an investigation into the incident, and of course His Majesty the King is following up with us step by step."







Limited aid has begun arriving in Afghanistan to support the victims of last week's deadly earthquake.





The World Food Program has sent 18 trucks filled with high energy biscuits to feed people in remote areas.





But aid groups are struggling to reach some affected areas.





World Food Program spokesperson Shelley Thakral has urged the world to step forward.





"Afghanistan was already reeling from decades of conflict, years of drought, the pandemic and now this crippling economic crisis. So the earthquake... has really added additional burden to resources, to food assistance, and this is why we appeal to the international community to please not to forget Afghanistan and please to continue to support the people here who desperately need your help."





Wimbledon has gotten underway for Thanasi Kokkinakis.





The 26-year-old is enjoying his maiden win in London by setting up a second-round match with three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.





Meanwhile, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios would like to see the tournament's almost-entirely-white dress code change.



