Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen says authorities are closely monitoring the output of energy after warnings of potential power outages.





Queensland avoided blackouts overnight because the operator used generators to put more power into the system.





But the Australian energy market operator is warning of potential outages for Australia's southeast and east coast into Tuesday due to a predicted supply shortfall.





Advertisement

Mr. Bowen told the Seven Network action is being taken to minimize any impacts.





New South Wales treasurer and Matt Kean is urging residents to conserve energy use after a power blackout affected a number of suburbs on Sydney's Northern Beaches.





He says the outage is unrelated to the current supply shortage and is because of the energy infrastructure.





Deputy Prime Minister Richard Myles says his meeting with China's Defence Minister general Wei Fengei is a positive step in improving relations.





But there's still a lot more work to do. The one-hour meeting on Sunday happened during the Shangri La Defence summit in Singapore.





It's the first high level contact between officials in two years since China imposed high tariffs on Australian barley and wine exports.





Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for an independent review into the origins of the COVID 19 pandemic has also created tension in the relationship.





Doctors say The COVID 19 pandemic has exposed problems in a health system already struggling with other pressures.





Royal Australian College of General Practitioners President Karen price says she was proud to see so many GPS and medical leaders recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours after a challenging few years.





She says it's also time to recognize long term changes are needed to face the challenges of the rising rates of chronic disease and aging population and growing mental health needs.





Brazilian police have denied reports that the bodies of a British journalist and an indigenous expert have been discovered in the Amazon.





Dom Phillips and Bruno Periera went missing on June the fifth days after indigenous groups threatened Mr Periera for campaigning against illegal fishing in the area.





Mr. Phillips brother-in-law told the BBC that the Brazilian embassy in the UK had informed the family two bodies were found tied to a tree but Brazilian police released a statement saying no such bodies had been found and further investigations were taking place.





In football Socceroos substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne has been praised for his role in winning the penalty shootout during the World Cup qualifier match against Peru, the Socceroos 154 on the penalties with Redmayne stopping the last kick, after neither side scored a goal during the game.





Redmayne told channel 10 The victory is a credit to the whole team.











