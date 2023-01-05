SBS News in Easy English 5 January 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Residents in Western Australia's Broome and Derby regions have received warnings as they are likely to be cut off by flooding, as authorities continue to evacuate people from the Kimberley region.





Fitzroy Crossing and dozens of Indigenous communities have already been hit by record flooding and WA's only road transport route to the north of the state is likely to be cut for months after a major bridge suffered significant damage.





The Emergency Management Minister, Murray Watt, has told Sky News the WA government is looking to open another evacuation centre in the town, as the current one is full.





"It's not just Fitzroy Crossing itself, which is a community of about 1500 people. There are dozens of small remote, particularly Indigenous communities in the surrounding region that are threatened with inundation or isolation for quite some time. So, it's a pretty difficult situation and this weather pattern hasn't gone away."





The World Health Organisation says it can understand why some countries are imposing travel restrictions on people coming from China.





Australia is one of several countries requiring inbound travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau to show evidence of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of departure.





W-H-O- Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says reliable data from China is vital but it's not forthcoming.





"With circulation in China so high and comprehensive data not forthcoming, as I said last week, it's understandable that some countries are taking steps they believe will protect their own citizens."





In New Zealand, authorities have declared they will not require travellers coming from China to provide a negative COVID test.





Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in Vatican City later today to farewell the Pope Benedict at his funeral.





The service, to be presided over by his successor Pope Francis, will be held out in the open in front of St Peter's Basilica.





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to halve inflation, grow the U.K. economy and stop illegal immigration.





Mr Sunak stressed that he would bring stability to U-K politics, which had experienced a chaotic year as it saw the resignation of two other prime ministers.





"We will halve inflation. Grow the economy. Reduce debt. Cut waiting lists, and stop the boats. Those are the people's priorities."





Former Australian women's cricket captain Belinda Clark has been honoured with a bronze statue at the Sydney Cricket Ground.





Clark says the statue captures the ability to have a go, to be courageous, to take on challenges and to break convention.





"The statue is a moment in time. It's important to recognise and be grateful for the people that came before and created the opportunities for the next generation. "





Novak Djokovic is set to miss the Indian Wells and Miami Open ATP 1000 events this year if he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19.





The 35-year-old Serbian tennis player couldn't defend his Australian Open title last year because he wasn't vaccinated and was kicked out of the country the day before the hardcourt major.





A statement from the Transportation Security Administration says foreign air travellers would have to be fully vaccinated against the disease until April 10.





Indian Wells runs from March 6-19, the Miami Open from March 20-April 2 and Djokovic risks missing the two crucial hardcourt tournaments if he doesn't get vaccinated.



