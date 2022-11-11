SBS On the Money: ASX adds $65bn as US inflation softer than expected

SBS On the Money

Published 11 November 2022 at 6:00pm, updated 42 minutes ago at 6:10pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
The Australian sharemarket surged as US inflation rose by a less than expected 7.7% annually, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Ord Minnett's James Rosenberg to find out more, plus property expert LLoyd Edge on the NSW Government's new stamp duty reforms and hear from ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb on what concerns her about Twitter's latest changes.

Published 11 November 2022 at 6:00pm, updated 42 minutes ago at 6:10pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
