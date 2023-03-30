SBS On the Money: Bank impersonation scams are rising, and becoming more sophisticated

Bank impersonation scams are on the rise, with the ACCC saying victims lost more than $20 million last year. Ben Terry speaks with ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe to find out how you can identify a bank impersonation scam and what you can do about it. Plus, SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Jody Fitzgerald from Morningstar on the day's market action, including her thoughts on the direction of local interest rates and dividends.

