SBS On the Money: Big ex-dividend day and slow Chinese inflation slows market

The Australian sharemarket only finished marginally higher as some of the market's biggest companies trades ex-dividend. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Goncalves speaks with Evan Lucas from InvestSMART for more, including the latest updates from Myer and Xero, plus CEDA's Andrew Barker explains the extent to which lower income households are being hit by the rising cost of living.

