SBS On the Money: CEO bonuses are back

CEO bonuses are back

Published 13 July 2022 at 5:19pm
By Claire Slattery
The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors says that after a pandemic-indiced dive in CEO bonuses, payments have rebounded to record levels. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ASCI Stewardship Executive Manager Ed John for more, plus Westpac's Imre Speizer as New Zealand's central bank continues to lift official interest rates, and Adam Dawes from Shaw and Partners for news on the day on the markets.

