SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Domain CEO Jason Pellegrino

Domain CEO Jason Pellegrino has applauded the government's new target of building 1.2m homes over the next five years, and says the nation has no option but to meet it. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with him to find out more. Plus, hear from Diana Mousina from AMP who goes through the latest rise in Australia's unemployment rate, and Joe Youssef from Areus Asset Management on the day's market action including Telstra's full-year result.

