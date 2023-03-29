SBS On the Money: Chance of rate pause as inflation eases, but basics still expensive

Inflation in February eased more than expected, to an annual rate of 6.8 per cent, increasing the chances of an interest rate pause from the Reserve Bank next week. But low income households are still being disproportionately hit. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Catherine Birch from ANZ for more, while Niv Dagan from Peak Asset Management goes through the market reaction.

