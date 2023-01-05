SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: China's reopening and Australia's agriculture issues

SBS On the Money

On the Money - travel, tourism, aircraft, airlines (SBS).jpg

Published 5 January 2023 at 5:51pm, updated 6 January 2023 at 7:57am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

China's reopening is sending mixed messages to investors, with some concerned about the way the nation will manage its quick lifting of restrictions and the impact to growth, while others say it's an opportuntiy. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Hebe Chen from IG Markets Securities Limited for more. Plus Charlie Page chats to GrainCorp's Chief Operations Officer Klaus Pamminger as agri product prices surge and exports to China.

