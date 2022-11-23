SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Deadline looms to apply for Director ID

Published 23 November 2022 at 5:52pm
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
There is just one week left for Australia's 2.5 million company directors to apply for a mandatory Director ID, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Karen Foat from the Australian Business Registry Services to find out what it is and why. Plus James Gerrish from Shaw and Partners on the day's market action, including a second profit upgrade in six weeks from Qantas.

