SBS On the Money: Dilmah Tea CEO on Sri Lanka's $4.3bn IMF bailout

Sri Lanka will receive a $4.3bn bailout from the International Monetary Fund, but its economy still has a long way to go as much of its population endures poverty. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Sri Lankan based Dilmah Tea CEO Dilhan C. Fernando to get a business perspective on what's next for the island nation. Plus Jun Bei Liu from Tribeca Investment Partners on the continuing recovery on the Australian sharemarket.

