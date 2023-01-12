SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Does your business have a disaster plan?

Published 12 January 2023 at 6:28pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Only one in four small businesses have a disaster plan which would help ease the pressure when things like floods or fires hit, but governments and the general business community also have a role to play. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson for more; plus Evan Lucas from InvestSMART Group Limited on why the market is having a brilliant start to the new year.

