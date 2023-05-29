SBS On the Money: Investors welcome tentative US debt ceiling deal

OTM - Generic 1 (Getty).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Global markets have rallied after a tentative deal by US lawmakers to lift its debt ceiling averting what could be a default in the world's largest economy and oil producer. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Elio D'Amato from Stockopedia for more, plus Rhayna Bosch talks with Chris Sheehan from NAB about the spike in selling scams in online platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

MELBOURNE EARTHQUAKE

Seismic Sunday shakes Melburnians

Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese in front of the Sydney Opera House illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag

Two-way skilled migration promoted between India and Australia

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOICE DEBATE

Yes supporters of Voice referendum reflect on 1967 lessons

Football Victoria's Andrew Meimarakis says referees are being turned away from the game because of abuse (SBS).jpg

Referees take steps to reduce abuse