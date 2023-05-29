Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Investors welcome tentative US debt ceiling deal
Source: SBS News
Global markets have rallied after a tentative deal by US lawmakers to lift its debt ceiling averting what could be a default in the world's largest economy and oil producer. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Elio D'Amato from Stockopedia for more, plus Rhayna Bosch talks with Chris Sheehan from NAB about the spike in selling scams in online platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree.
