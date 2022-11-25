SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Lowest paid jobs seeing biggest rise in advertised salaries

Published 25 November 2022
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
SEEK says lower paid jobs have seen the biggest rise in advertised salaries, but Deloitte adds blue collar workers will start seeing a moderation in jobs growth. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Matt Cowgill from SEEK and David Rumbens from Deloitte Access Economics for more, plus a look at the day on the markets with Jamie Hannah from Van Eck.

