SBS On the Money: Lowest paid jobs seeing biggest rise in advertised salaries

Source: SBS News
Published 25 November 2022 at 6:00pm
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
SEEK says lower paid jobs have seen the biggest rise in advertised salaries, but Deloitte adds blue collar workers will start seeing a moderation in jobs growth. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Matt Cowgill from SEEK and David Rumbens from Deloitte Access Economics for more, plus a look at the day on the markets with Jamie Hannah from Van Eck.
