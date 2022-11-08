SBS On the Money: November online sales events begin, but will consumers spend?

Westpac's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to recessionary levels, but shoppers are still out in force. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans for more and gets some sale shopping tips with RMIT's Angel Zhong, plus the day on the markets with Robert Talevski from Activus Investment Advisors.

By Ricardo Goncalves Source : SBS News

