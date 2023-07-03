SBS On the Money: Property values rise and is the IPO market about to heat up?

National property prices rose for a fourth consecutive month despite higher interest rates so Rhayna Bosch speaks with CoreLogic's Tim Lawless to find out more, while SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses whether Virgin Australia will list on the ASX following the biggest IPO this year debuted on the sharemarket today with David Berthon-Jones from Aequitas Investment Partners.

