SBS On the Money: Recession in 2023?

Published 21 June 2022
By Ricardo Goncalves
RBA Governor Philip Lowe says he doesn't see a recession in Australia on the horizon despite some expected imminent aggressive interest rate rises, some others disagree. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Phil O'Donoghue from Deutsche Bank for more, plus Mathan Somasundaram from Deep Data Analytics on the markets.

