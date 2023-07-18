Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On The Money: Super funds asked to take action on retirement planning
On the Money Source: SBS News / SBS
A review by ASIC and APRA has identified a lack of progress and insufficient urgency in super funds embracing the retirement income covenant, designed to improve members' retirement outcomes. It comes as many Australians leave a significant portion of their superannuation behind at death. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ASIC Commissioner Danielle Press for more; plus Robert Talevski from Activam takes a look at the day's market action including today's RBA minutes.
