SBS On The Money: Super funds asked to take action on retirement planning

A review by ASIC and APRA has identified a lack of progress and insufficient urgency in super funds embracing the retirement income covenant, designed to improve members' retirement outcomes. It comes as many Australians leave a significant portion of their superannuation behind at death. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ASIC Commissioner Danielle Press for more; plus Robert Talevski from Activam takes a look at the day's market action including today's RBA minutes.

