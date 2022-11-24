SBS On the Money: Telco complaints fall but cyber issues rise

Source: SBS News
Published 24 November 2022 at 5:55pm
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Mobile complaints about the unauthorised disclosure of personal information were fives times higher in the September quarter so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert to find out what's being done about it, and how consumers can make telcos accountable; plus nabtrade's Gemma Dale on the day on the markets.
