SBS On the Money: The threats to the RBA's forecasts and record profits for ANZ and Macquarie

The Reserve Bank has revised its forecasts for growth but still expects inflation to reach the top of its target band by 2025. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Harry Murphy Cruise from Morningstar to find out what it means for interest rates, plus Carl Capolingua from ThinkMarkets on market moves including record profits from ANZ and Macquarie.

