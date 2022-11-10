SBS On the Money: The world looking to Australian energy assets

SBS On the Money

Electricity grid

Published 10 November 2022 at 6:45pm, updated an hour ago at 7:11pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
A group led by Canada's Brookfield has lobbed a $18.4bn takeover offer for Origin Energy so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with David Lennox from Fat Prophets to find out the future for Australian energy assets, plus the day on the markets including Bitcoin's latest fall with nabtrade's Gemma Dale.

