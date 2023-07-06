Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Threads takes on Twitter & new car sales on the rise
More than 580,000 new vehicles were sold in the first half of 2023, despite the rising cost of living. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a look at the industry with Peter Griffin from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries for more; plus Evan Lucas from Investsmart explains why the Australian sharemarket fell more than 1 per cent today; while Rhayna Bosch speaks with social media expert Nataliia Laba from the University of NSW about Instagram's rollout of Threads to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.
