SBS On the Money: Threads takes on Twitter & new car sales on the rise

OTM - Electric vehicles, tesla, cars (Getty).jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

More than 580,000 new vehicles were sold in the first half of 2023, despite the rising cost of living. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a look at the industry with Peter Griffin from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries for more; plus Evan Lucas from Investsmart explains why the Australian sharemarket fell more than 1 per cent today; while Rhayna Bosch speaks with social media expert Nataliia Laba from the University of NSW about Instagram's rollout of Threads to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM - Rental market (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: What can be done about surging rents? & global inflation easing

On the Money

SBS On the Money: RBA leaves interest rates on hold, but for how long? And the US share market rally

OTM - Real estate, keys, houses, house sales (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Property values rise and is the IPO market about to heat up?

OTM - Retail 1 (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Where the shopping bargains are & the rising demand for AI skills