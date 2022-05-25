SBS News In Depth

SBS On the Money: US recession fears, plus BHP prepares for demerger

SBS News In Depth

OTM - US dollar.jpg

On the Money Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 May 2022 at 6:15pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Tags
New home sales in the US have slumped, adding to fears the American consumer is feeling nervous of the future as interest rates rise. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Clifford Bennett from ACY Securities to explore whether the US economy is headed for a recession; plus Francesco De Stradis from Ord Minnett looks through the day's market action including why BHP was the worst performer on the ASX 200.
Published 25 May 2022 at 6:15pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

A screenshot from a new sexual consent social media campaign in NSW .jpg

Advertising campaign supports new sexual consent laws in New South Wales

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Tokyo

A new series of economic challenges await Anthony Albanese after trip to Tokyo

A vehicle entrance to the inmate detention area at a Uyghur Detention Centre in Xinjiang Province

Community shocked at leak showing Uyghur people in detention

Russia Ukraine War

War in Ukraine enters its fourth month