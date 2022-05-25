SBS On the Money: US recession fears, plus BHP prepares for demerger

New home sales in the US have slumped, adding to fears the American consumer is feeling nervous of the future as interest rates rise. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Clifford Bennett from ACY Securities to explore whether the US economy is headed for a recession; plus Francesco De Stradis from Ord Minnett looks through the day's market action including why BHP was the worst performer on the ASX 200.

