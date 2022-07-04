SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Why the RBA will lift rates again in July

Published 4 July 2022 at 5:28pm, updated 31 minutes ago at 5:31pm
Presented By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Experts are expecting the RBA to lift official interest rates for a third month in a row tomorrow, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Diana Mousina from AMP to find out more including what it means for borrowers, plus George Boubouras from K2 Asset Management for market implications.

