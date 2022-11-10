Stolen Generations redress scheme in Victoria described as 'mean spirited'

Muriel Bamblett is CEO of the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency. Credit: NITV News
Aboriginal leaders say there are big problems with the way Victoria’s Stolen Generations redress scheme is operating, claiming it is re-traumatising people. The man who led the design of the scheme is urging the Victorian government to listen up.
