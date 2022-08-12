SBS News In Depth

Stressed, burnt out, overworked, underpaid: teachers cry out

SBS News In Depth

Teachers' pay

File photo dated 12/09/18 of students in a lesson at school, as a teachers' union has warned it is committed to balloting its members for industrial action in the autumn if there is no improvement in a proposed pay deal.. Issue date: Friday August 12, 2022. The NASUWT said a survey of its members in England and Wales showed overwhelming anger and opposition at plans for a 5% increase. See PA story EDUCATION Teachers. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Source: AAP / Ben Birchall/PA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 August 2022 at 6:06pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News

State and territory education ministers met to discuss the teacher shortage facing the nation; they're hoping to increase the number of teacher graduates and are even prioritising bringing in overseas teachers.

Published 12 August 2022 at 6:06pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SENATE ESTIMATES HUMAN RIGHTS

Push to reach national legal approach to coercive control

LEBANON CRIME BANK HOSTAGES

Lebanon hostage-taker dubbed 'hero' turns self in after payout

Ukraine And Russia Accuse Each Other Of Shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

UN urges demilitarised zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant

Soccer Strange Season

With 100 days to go, FIFA changes World Cup start date