Stressed, burnt out, overworked, underpaid: teachers cry out

File photo dated 12/09/18 of students in a lesson at school, as a teachers' union has warned it is committed to balloting its members for industrial action in the autumn if there is no improvement in a proposed pay deal.. Issue date: Friday August 12, 2022. The NASUWT said a survey of its members in England and Wales showed overwhelming anger and opposition at plans for a 5% increase. See PA story EDUCATION Teachers. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Source: AAP / Ben Birchall/PA
Published 12 August 2022 at 6:06pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
State and territory education ministers met to discuss the teacher shortage facing the nation; they're hoping to increase the number of teacher graduates and are even prioritising bringing in overseas teachers.
Published 12 August 2022 at 6:06pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
Share