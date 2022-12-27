Take time for health checks

SBS News In Depth

Published 28 December 2022 at 7:30am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Health care professionals are warning patients to ensure the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic does not derail their routine vaccinations and screenings that protect them from illness. Practitioners are concerned people who are skipping checks could be at risk of undetected or worsening diseases, when regular appointments could make all the difference.

