Ukraine set to export grain for the first time in months

Farmer Serhiy shows grain in his barn in the village of Ptyche in eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, June 12, 2022. An estimated 22 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukraine, and pressure is growing as the new harvest begins. The country usually delivers about 30 per cent of its grain to Europe, 30 per cent to North Africa and 40 per cent to Asia. But with the ongoing Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, millions of tons of last year’s harvest still can’t reach their destinations (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Source: Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Published 12 July 2022 at 2:06pm
By Lucy Murray
Source: SBS News
Grain is set to be exported from Ukraine for the first time in months, as eight ships have moved through the Russian Black Sea blockade.
Published 12 July 2022 at 2:06pm
By Lucy Murray
Source: SBS News
SHARE