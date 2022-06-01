SBS News - Google - Shorts

US President meets Korean boy band to discuss hate crimes

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2022 at 7:26am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Tags

US President meets Korean boy band to discuss hate crimes

Published 2 June 2022 at 7:26am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Shanghai gradually reopens after COVID lockdown

Treasurer to unveil details of 'dire' economic challenges

Johnny Depp wins libel case

US, Germany send more weapons to Ukraine