Using sport in schools to address racism

Jamal ElSheikh in the classroom Source: SBS News / Sean Wales
Published 11 December 2022 at 4:10pm
By Sean Wales
Source: SBS News
When Jamal Elsheikh was a child in Turkey, he was a victim of a racially fuelled attack, which almost cost him his life. Now living in Melbourne, he is tackling racism and social inequality in schools, with a program that shows how sport can bring people together. And he's hoping the recent success of the Socceroos can help drive the discussion even further.
